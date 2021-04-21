Illinois reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths.

The deaths reported by IDPH include a McDonough County man in his 70s and a Whiteside County man in his 50s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,309,552 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,722 have died.

As of Tuesday night, 2,191 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 521 were in the intensive care unit and 237 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.8%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.4%.

IDPH also reported that 8,342,542 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 3,498,473 people, 27.46% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,842 doses, IDPH reported.

