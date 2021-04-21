Advertisement

Illinois reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Wednesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths.

The deaths reported by IDPH include a McDonough County man in his 70s and a Whiteside County man in his 50s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,309,552 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,722 have died.

As of Tuesday night, 2,191 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 521 were in the intensive care unit and 237 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.8%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.4%.

IDPH also reported that 8,342,542 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 3,498,473 people, 27.46% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,842 doses, IDPH reported.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Local High School students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Local high school students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe

Latest News

The Warren County Sheriff's Office believes this fire may be related to two others that took...
Multiple arrests made in Arson case in Mercer County
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Quad City International Airport is launching the #WeGoQC campaign.
QC airport has its busiest month since pandemic began
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 631 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours