Iowa reports 631 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 631 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 361,314 people have tested positive for the virus, and 5,893 people have died. The 14-day and seven-day positivity rates were 4.4%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:
- Individuals tested: 1,689,310
- Individuals recovered: 342,409
- Individuals hospitalized: 219, four more than Tuesday
- Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 38, four more than Tuesday
- Individuals in ICU: 54, one more than Tuesday
- Individuals on ventilator: 20
As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,084,341 doses - 2,006,200 to Iowa residents – of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Officials reported that 1,224,720 Iowans, 38.82% of the population, received at least one vaccine dose, and 860,522 Iowans, 27.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
