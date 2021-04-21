LeClaire Distillery Expansion

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ryan Burchett was looking to expand the Mississippi River Distilling Co. last year, until COVID-19 struck. Now, over a year later, Burchett has finally made his move to expand the Distillery. The expansion includes a three-story event center with a rooftop patio.

Burchett joins PSL over Zoom from the outdoors rooftop patio area soon to be transformed into part of a Celebration Center (which is slated to be open by late Summer 2021). The expansion comes as small businesses look to bounce back this year as vaccine rates continue to rise. Cody Road in Le Claire is packed with small businesses and Burchett said he feels fortunate to have his business in Le Claire.

Burchett said he’s ready to get the place open in early August. They are accepting bookings here: https://www.mrdistilling.com/celebration-center/?fbclid=IwAR12kT0gd6F-155MpIMWI39dukY57izncMq4zr-3XCW9CHl1g07JT9UwWI4

Mississippi River Distilling Company / 303 North Cody Road / PO Box 801 / LeClaire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com

We’ve been blown away by your response about our Celebration Center expansion. We’re so excited to begin this journey... Posted by Mississippi River Distilling Company on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.