DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Rachael Martin, D.D.S., owner of Martin Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, joins PSL to highlight her own practice that she has operated for about three years. Dr. Martin maintains a warm and welcoming family dental practice specializing in preventive oral health care, general dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry.

Martin mentions that the “family” aspect of being a dentist is her favorite part. There is a special “Enchanted Forest” room for kids (including a “Tooth Fairy” visit) and prize box following a visit. In honor of Earth Day this week, the office is also featuring “Earth Friendly” products and doing a special basket giveaway. Watch the segment to learn more and see pictures of the charming setting of the practice.

Martin Family and Cosmetic Dentistry / 1751 E. 54th St. / Davenport, IA / (563) 355-6626 / FACEBOOK /

🌳♻️🌎GREEN GIVEAWAY TIME🌎♻️🌳 Like our page and comment with one thing you will do for Earth Day to win the Ultimate Eco... Posted by Martin Family & Cosmetic Dentistry on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

