Advertisement

Martin Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Rachael Martin, D.D.S., owner of Martin Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, joins PSL to highlight her own practice that she has operated for about three years. Dr. Martin maintains a warm and welcoming family dental practice specializing in preventive oral health care, general dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry.

Martin mentions that the “family” aspect of being a dentist is her favorite part. There is a special “Enchanted Forest” room for kids (including a “Tooth Fairy” visit) and prize box following a visit. In honor of Earth Day this week, the office is also featuring “Earth Friendly” products and doing a special basket giveaway. Watch the segment to learn more and see pictures of the charming setting of the practice.

Martin Family and Cosmetic Dentistry / 1751 E. 54th St. / Davenport, IA / (563) 355-6626 / FACEBOOK /

🌳♻️🌎GREEN GIVEAWAY TIME🌎♻️🌳 Like our page and comment with one thing you will do for Earth Day to win the Ultimate Eco...

Posted by Martin Family & Cosmetic Dentistry on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Local High School students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Local high school students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe

Latest News

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition for Tuesday April 20.
QC COVID-19 Coalition: April 20
(File)
Iowa governor addresses Derek Chauvin verdict, Back the Blue bill
The Rock Island County Board has voted to reduce its size following a meeting Tuesday night.
Rock Island County Board votes to reduce size
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments