Monthly snowfall totals Dec 2020 - April 2021

MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - While there was that last pinch of snow on April 21, here is a roundup of what the previous months looked like.

For December 2020 Moline saw just over 10 inches of snow when the normal December snowfall is just over 9 inches. For January snowfall, Moline saw 5 inches above the normal 9.4″. This was from the area seeing almost 4 inches of snow on New Year’s Day and getting another 4 inches on January 25.

For February the normal snowfall is almost 7 inches, and for 2021 almost 16 inches was recorded! February 4, 8, and 15 helped this total because they received around 3.5 inches each of those days. March only had one day of snowfall with almost 2 inches on March 15.

ARE WE DONE WITH WINTER?

Although the snow is done, we’re still getting the feel of winter with the chills!

For the morning of April 21, Moline tied the record low from 1904.

There will be another cold night with temperatures in the 20s Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight until 9 AM. Morning temperatures will improve after Thursday morning.

WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO

Early next week temperatures will reach the 70s again! With the warmer air, this makes us have to look at rain in the forecast Wednesday and see if there will be thunderstorms rather than snow!

