Multiple arrests made in Arson case in Mercer County

MERCER Co., Illinois (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office suspects foul play in a house fire that happened on Tuesday morning and has charged three juveniles and one adult in the case.

Alexis Fire Department received a call around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a house fire. A vehicle carrying all four suspects was stopped on-scene by the fire department and held until Mercer County Sheriff’s Office could arrive.

Upon investigation of the vehicle, law enforcement arrested the occupants for a variety of charges regarding illegal possession and consumption of both alcohol and illegal drugs. After further investigation, officers charged two of the four occupants with Arson, both of them being juveniles. The only adult occupant of the vehicle and one other juvenile were charged with Criminal Trespass to Property.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has also gotten involved in this case, as they believe this fire may be linked to other fires that took place on April 19th, however that is still under investigation.

Arrests made in Arson Three juveniles and one adult were arrested in the early morning hours of April 20, 2021 by... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

