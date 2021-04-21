Advertisement

Near record lows expected again tonight

70s look to return next week.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- For now, we will still see below normal temps for the next few days. Today’s highs will reach close to 50 degrees. This afternoon there is a small chance for a shower or two, although it will be brief. Tonight is the second night with the potential for a hard freeze with temperatures falling to the 20s and a Freeze Warning already in effect for tonight. By tomorrow afternoon temperatures return to the 50s, rising each afternoon. The next chance for more rain will be Friday into early Saturday. Although the weekend will have temperatures mainly in the 50s still, the start of the next work week will be great! Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to get to the 70s. By Wednesday we will be looking for showers and storms.

TODAY: PM Isolated showers. High: 49º. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 57º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Local High School students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Local high school students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe

Latest News

Freezing
Near record lows expected again tonight
Freezing
Freezing tonight
Woot woot!
Near record lows expected again tonight
Woot woot!
Near record lows this morning/70s next week