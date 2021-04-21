Near record lows expected again tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- For now, we will still see below normal temps for the next few days. Today’s highs will reach close to 50 degrees. This afternoon there is a small chance for a shower or two, although it will be brief. Tonight is the second night with the potential for a hard freeze with temperatures falling to the 20s and a Freeze Warning already in effect for tonight. By tomorrow afternoon temperatures return to the 50s, rising each afternoon. The next chance for more rain will be Friday into early Saturday. Although the weekend will have temperatures mainly in the 50s still, the start of the next work week will be great! Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to get to the 70s. By Wednesday we will be looking for showers and storms.

TODAY: PM Isolated showers. High: 49º. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 57º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.