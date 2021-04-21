Near record lows expected again tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Near record lows are occurring under clear skies this morning with most areas in the 20s. This is the first of two potential hard freezes with the second on tap tonight. Thus, well below normal temps highlight our weather pattern in the short term. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but overall many areas stay dry. Temps will drop into the 20s again tonight before things start to warm up. Highs will get back to the 50s for the end of the week and we will track a minor chance for rain into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Spring-like temps will make their return with gusty south winds Monday and Tuesday, boosting highs into the 70s. This will set up the potential for showers and storms next Wednesday, but it is too early to know the chances for severe weather.

TODAY: PM Isolated showers. High: 49º. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 56º.

