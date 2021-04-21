Advertisement

New Director For Mercado on Fifth

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Anamaria Rocha, who grew up in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood, was recently hired as Mercado’s new director. She joins the nonprofit as it prepares for what will be the fifth season of the popular Friday night outdoor markets on 5th Avenue in downtown Moline.

PSL is proud to welcome Rocha as a guest via Zoom to talk about her new job and what Quad Citians can expect for the upcoming season for Mercado on Fifth---which includes an expansion into Davenport (on the second Saturdays in 2021 in the months of June through October)! Quinlan Court is located downtown between Perry & Brady . Watch the segment to learn more.

Mercado on Fifth / 2212 37th St. / Moline, IL 61265 / Phone: (941) 343-7579 / Email: mercadoonfifth@gmail.com / FACEBOOK

BIG NEWS! We. Cannot. Wait. For. This. 🥳 MERCADO en el Río brought to you by Mercado On Fifth 📍 Quinlan Court | River Drive (Between Perry and Brady St.)

Posted by Downtown Davenport, Iowa on Friday, April 9, 2021

