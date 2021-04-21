Advertisement

Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.(Source: Procter & Gamble, KDKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You might have to pay more for Pampers, Luvs, Always, and Tampax products this fall.

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.

The Company … has started the process of implementing price increases on its Baby Care, Feminine Care and Adult Incontinence product categories in the United States to offset a portion of the impact of rising commodity costs,” a press release said.

Starting in mid-September, P&G said it will charge retailers like Walmart, Target and Costco roughly 5% to 9% more.

Stores can then decide whether to pass along the costs to consumers.

Kimberly-Clark also said this month it will increase some of its prices, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Local High School students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Local high school students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the...
Arkansas to honor favorite son with annual Johnny Cash Day
(File)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds weekly press conference
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
LIVE: White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week in a letter to colleagues that she had sent a new...
Pelosi floats new proposal for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former...
Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd case verdict