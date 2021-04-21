QC airport has its busiest month since pandemic began

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport just recorded its busiest month since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Spring break travel as well as restored routes resulted in nearly 12,000 more passengers during the month of March compared to February. But passenger numbers remain low, down 46-percent from 2019.

The airport in Moline, Ill. saw 35,634 passengers during the month of March. That compares to 23,981 in February. There were 66,166 people passing through the airport in March of 2019.

Airport officials say March, 2021 was also the first full month of restored service to Denver and additional flights were added to Orlando-Sanford for spring break season.

“The continued rollout of the vaccine and loosening restrictions are contributing factors, instilling confidence in people who are ready to travel again,” said A.A.E Executive Director Benjamin Leischner.

COVID-19 safety measures that were put in place to protect passengers and airport staff remain in place. That includes frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, Plexiglas dividers, hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal and free face coverings at each entrance. Face coverings are required in the terminal.

