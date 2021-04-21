Advertisement

QC airport has its busiest month since pandemic began

The Quad City International Airport is launching the #WeGoQC campaign.
The Quad City International Airport is launching the #WeGoQC campaign.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport just recorded its busiest month since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Spring break travel as well as restored routes resulted in nearly 12,000 more passengers during the month of March compared to February. But passenger numbers remain low, down 46-percent from 2019.

The airport in Moline, Ill. saw 35,634 passengers during the month of March. That compares to 23,981 in February. There were 66,166 people passing through the airport in March of 2019.

Airport officials say March, 2021 was also the first full month of restored service to Denver and additional flights were added to Orlando-Sanford for spring break season.

“The continued rollout of the vaccine and loosening restrictions are contributing factors, instilling confidence in people who are ready to travel again,” said A.A.E Executive Director Benjamin Leischner.

COVID-19 safety measures that were put in place to protect passengers and airport staff remain in place. That includes frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, Plexiglas dividers, hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal and free face coverings at each entrance. Face coverings are required in the terminal.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Local High School students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Local high school students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe

Latest News

The Warren County Sheriff's Office believes this fire may be related to two others that took...
Multiple arrests made in Arson case in Mercer County
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Wednesday
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 631 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours