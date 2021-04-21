QC COVID-19 Coalition: April 20

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County – Positive tests total: 20,534

Total deaths in Scott County: 235

Positivity rate: 9%

Vaccine doses administered in Scott County: 116,909; 49,964 fully immunized

Rock Island County – 26 new cases since Monday; total of 14,067

Currently in hospital in Rock Island County: 15

Total deaths in Rock Island County: 311

Positivity rate: 5.3%

Region 2 positivity rate: 6.9%

Vaccine doses administered in Rock Island County: 82,363; 34,744 fully immunized

Today’s call

A video recording of today’s media briefing can be found at https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/health/covid19/news

Ample vaccine opportunities available

Remarks from Janet Hill, chief operating officer, Rock Island County Health Department

Let’s start off with some great news. To date, more than 82,000 vaccine doses have been administered to Rock Island County residents, and almost 35,000 people are fully vaccinated. Across Illinois, more than 50% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For months, we asked you to be patient and wait for your turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your time is now. This week, we have many appointments open at our mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan. Hours at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Making an appointment is important because it helps us plan for how much vaccine will be used each day at the clinic. We know you’ve heard us talk about how the vaccine can be stored for only a certain amount of time. Scheduled appointments allows us to prepare only what vaccine will be used so we won’t waste of dose. Because of this, walk-ins usually will be turned away because we have the number of doses planned out each day.

To sign up for an appointment, visit richd.org or the Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook page to get a link and voucher code to the clinic date you need. You will need to present your QR code at the clinic. Once you see the appointment calendar notification, you must scroll down and hit the submit button. The appointment is not made until you click on the submit button. You will know you have made an appointment when you receive your QR code. You also must make an appointment the same way for your second dose. You don’t have to get your second dose at the Camden Centre. If another day or time is available and within your second-dose window, take it. Our pharmacy and healthcare partners have weekend and evening appointments available. To find locations, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location or vaccinefinder.org .

We also have a special Pfizer clinic opportunity tomorrow (Wednesday) at our health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. To sign up for any of these clinics, please visit richd.org or our Facebook page. There are many slots available. As a reminder, only Pfizer has been approved for children ages 16 and 17. We will vaccinated those needing either first or second dose.

At your first dose appointment at health department clinics, you will be given a vaccination card. You must bring your vaccination card to your second-dose appointment. You could be turned away without it. You can come back later that same day, and we will honor your appointment.

Before arriving for your appointment, please make sure that you eat something and drink water before getting your vaccine. We’ve had some people faint if their blood sugar is low or they are dehydrated.

While most everyone is focused on getting vaccinated, we can’t forget that we still are in the middle of a pandemic. Widespread vaccination is what will get us back closer to normal, but it is only one of our tools to prevent more infection. Even if you have been fully vaccinated, you must continue to wear a mask and keep 6 feet from others in public. We know you’re tired of the pandemic. We are, too. Please help us end it by getting vaccinated as soon as you can.

Communities of color bear larger COVID-19 burden

Remarks from Amy Thoreson, director, Scott County Health Department

There have been enough burdens experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic to go around. However, individuals in communities of color have born a larger portion of this burden.

An illness such as COVID-19 is more likely to severely impact those with underlying health conditions.

According to years of data, African American and Hispanic individuals are unfortunately more likely to have underlying health conditions such as heart disease, disabilities, asthma, and other risk factors. We also know that access to care, including vaccines, is lagging in these communities. Pair those issues with the fact that individuals from African American and Hispanic communities are more likely to work in frontline jobs where the ability to work from home or avoid close contact with others during a pandemic is limited, and you have communities of color bearing a larger burden.

One way to help ease this burden is to provide information about the vaccines that answers the questions we have heard individuals ask. These answers are available here in our community and we will keep sharing sites and sources of information. The Greater Than COVID video series that we have placed on our website is an open and honest conversation about COVID-19 by physicians from communities of color for individuals from communities of color.

However, we can all learn from these experts.

We are working to do more locally as well. We continue to rely on community partners to share COVID-19 vaccine information and to share their experiences in getting vaccinated.

With us today are two community leaders who have taken the steps to be vaccinated and are with us to share their stories in the hopes of encouraging others from our community to get vaccinated too.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.