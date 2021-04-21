QCA community leaders react to Chauvin verdict

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eric Puryear is an attorney and has spoken at multiple protests in the QCA since George Floyd’s death. He wasn’t sure what would happen when the jury announced they had reached a verdict.

“There have been so many cases where police have gotten away with literal murder, that’s kind of at the back of my mind thinking ‘is this going to be another one where they do?’,” Puryear said.

Dwayne Hodges of QC Interfaith had a lot to process in the buildup to the verdict’s announcement.

“I was looking at the verdict as it was being read on KWQC and I was looking at it through the Facebook medium and of course all the comments and everything and I was eased that it was a guilty verdict but I was also looking at the comments of the people who felt like the actions he took were justified,” Hodges said, “The comments and what the people were saying, it’s just sad because you can’t look at another human life being taken instead of looking at, saying that, when does non-compliance equal death?”

Rev. P. Wonder Harris was at ease when he heard the verdict.

“It was a relief that justice was the right call,” Harris said, “I just thought of so many of the past who were killed and no trial, no court, or not represented at all.”

All three men recognize the work has just begun when it comes social, racial, and criminal justice.

“It was satisfying, you know it doesn’t bring back George Floyd, it doesn’t fix the problems in policing, but at least we have justice or something close to it in this particular situation,” Puryear said, “It’s not going to fix things by itself because the hearts and the minds of the police officers are what needs fixing and they are not fixed by this.”

“We need to recognize and own the issues of the past and not try to bypass it and then let’s embrace the future,” Harris said, “There’s a need to understand the change of what does it mean to patrol because our history has been to patrol and look at black folks.”

“We have a long way to go in this country, particularly in our quad city community,” Hodges said, “We can educate people about ‘ok, this is what happens when we get pulled over, this is what happens when we see those lights in our rearview mirror and get instantly nervous about it and wondering if I’m going to make it out of this stop.’”

All of this comes as people of color like Hodges and Harris fight through trauma of following the trial and re-watching George Floyd die.

“What if that was me? What if that was one of my sons? What if that was one of my friends? What if that was something I grew up with and I had to watch that? It’s traumatizing every time we see it,” Hodges said.

“It was like digging the wound every time, it was painful to have to deal with that,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.