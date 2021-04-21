Advertisement

Red, White & Boom is back! Organizers announce plans for firework show

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Red, White & Boom is back for 2021 after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the annual July third fireworks show last year.

“Following President Biden’s lead, we believe by Fourth of July things will return to normal so we are very excited to again invite all of our Quad City neighbors back to the riverfront for what promises to be a spectacular display of fireworks,” says Ken Croken, Chairman of the Red, White & Boom Organizing Committee.

Croken says more parks and public areas will be open for spectators to watch the show to allow for social distancing.

“There will be ideal viewing right here in Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Across the river in Schwiebert Park, LeClaire Park, and also in newly designed Quinlan Park, which is located a bit east of the sky bridge. In addition to the so-called ‘officials viewing areas,’ people will also gather in Centennial Park, and Lindsay Park over in the village of East Davenport.” Croken says.

Masks will be required for spectators inside the Modern Woodmen Ballpark. Despite the changes, organizers say they’re excited to have the biggest firework display in Red, White & Boom history with over 4,500 pounds of explosives.

“I think we are all looking for a renewed spirit of community. We all want to come together to celebrate the nation’s birthday and it’s just not the same when you do it at home,” says Croken.

