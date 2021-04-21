Red, White & Boom returns to the Quad Cities area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Red, White and Boom will be returning to the Quad Cities area this year.

In a release on Wednesday, city officials announced it will be scheduled or July 3, 2021.

Red, White and Boom is the largest fireworks display in the Quad Cities shot from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.

“We are thrilled to welcome people back to the riverfront for our regional celebration of America’s Independence Day,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. “Our new Quinlan Court will be open, and activities in Modern Woodmen Park and LeClaire Park are being planned.”

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms agreed saying “Red, White and Boom will be a great opportunity for the community to come together again and celebrate with fireworks on the riverfront in Schwiebert Park and beyond.”

The event will continue to embrace recommended COVID-19 protocols this summer; festival planning will pivot as needed as health and safety precautions evolve in 2021. Visit this link for the latest updates.

Red, White and Boom is presented by the Regional Development Authority (RDA) in partnership with the City of Davenport and the City of Rock Island, supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership – an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, CBI Bank & Trust, St. Ambrose University, Riverfront Improvement Commission and Upper Mississippi Fleeting.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.