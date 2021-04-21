River Drive in Davenport closed to westbound traffic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of River Drive in Davenport is closed for two weeks.

The city shutdown the westbound lanes at Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport on Tuesday morning. Crews were already working on the road but ran into some infrastructure problems.

The detour takes drivers up to Locust Street. Eastbound traffic on River Drive is not affected.

