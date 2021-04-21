Rock Island County Board votes to reduce size

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Board has voted to reduce its size following a meeting Tuesday night.

During the meeting, a plan was approved that would set the size of the board at 19 members to be elected in November 2022. Currently, there are 25 members.

The board says an official map outline the new districts will be approved at a later date as they wait for guidance from the state on delayed 2020 census data.

