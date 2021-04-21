Advertisement

Tommy’s Express Car Wash holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new express car wash is open for those looking to get a fresh shine on their vehicle before the summer months.

After a ribbon-cutting this morning, Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Brady Street in Davenport is open for business. So what does Tommy’s have to offer? Speed.

“At Tommy’s here we use license plate recognition to get you through so there’s no stickers in the window and we’re 3 minutes from the time you come through the gate to the end of the wash,” said General Manager Chris Greenwood. “We don’t use brushes, we’re all soft cloth, and we’ve got 18 blowers at the end to get you 85% dry.”

This is the first Tommy’s Express Car Wash in the area, though the general manager says they are considering more locations in the Quad Cities.

