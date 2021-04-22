Augustana College prepares for in-person graduation ceremonies

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College seniors will get their moment this year and get to walk across the stage at graduation. The college announced they will have three separate graduation ceremonies, allowing the classes of 2020 and 2021 to celebrate.

“These students have been through so much, and they’ve worked so hard and been so resilient, creative, and thoughtful students and we can’t imagine not celebrating them, so we are thrilled for them,” says Kirby Stockwell, Augustana’s Public Relations and Social Media Specialist. She says it’s especially important to give them this “normal” opportunity since their college experience has been so different.

Sara Mazrimas is a Senior at Augustana College studying neuroscience and biology. She says she wasn’t sure if graduation would happen this year, so she is thrilled she gets the chance to be a part of the tradition. “It’ll be so nice to get to do some of those traditional things that seniors get to do like walking across the stage, getting to take pictures with friends in our caps and gowns. I think it’ll be a great moment of closure and a great way to end the year for everyone,” says Mazrimas.

The class of 2020, which had a virtual ceremony last year, has the opportunity to come back in person this year. “I think it’s just kind of a nice bow with their whole experience. So much of last year was just done. Now it’s their opportunity to have their closure and celebration in what was a really interesting college career,” says Stockwell.

Each student will get up to six tickets for their family and will be socially distanced within the TaxSlayer Center.

Other local colleges are also planning for in-person ceremonies, including Western Illinois University and St. Ambrose University.

Augustana College Ceremony: May 23

Western Illinois University: May 16

St. Ambrose University: May 14-15

