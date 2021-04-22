Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a child younger than 12.

Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Bond was set Thursday at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on April 30.

According to a Bettendorf Police Department arrest affidavit, Draese sexually abused the child between January 2018 and August 2020.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to sexually abusing the child on more than three occasions during that time.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.