Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man to serve over 5 years in prison, pay $1.1 million in restitution for fraud charges

Investigations into Goerdt go back as far as 2006.
Investigations into Goerdt go back as far as 2006.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former executive for People’s Trust and Savings Bank out of Riverside, Iowa will serve jail time and have to repay a large amount of money after he was found guilty of fraud. A court affidavit states that Christopher Goerdt, 40, used a credit card in the name of People’s Trust and Savings Bank for his own personal use. He will now serve 69 months in prison and will have to pay back $1,124,343.60 in restitution to the victims of his crimes. Other victims include County Bank, Farm Bureau Financial Services, and Everest Insurance.

Investigations into Goerdt’s fraudulent dealings stem as far back as 2006. The court document states that Goerdt falsified loan applications, diverted loan proceeds, altered appraisals, made false statements to investigators, and obtained loans without the knowledge of customers.

Goerdt pled guilty to all 15 counts against him and the court was able to attribute over $900,000 of losses to his activities. The document also states that Goerdt was aware he was being investigated and continued what they call “a pattern of deception” by seeking employment with Farm Bureau Financial Services.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe
Local High School students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Local high school students hold signing day for apprenticeships

Latest News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine appointments still available in Jo Daviess County
Cleanup will be Saturday, April 24
Volunteers Needed For Cleanup At Loud Thunder Forest Preserve
Tommy’s Express Car Wash holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
Tommy’s Express Car Wash holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
Tommy's Express Car Wash holds ribbon cutting ceremony