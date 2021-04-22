Cedar Rapids man to serve over 5 years in prison, pay $1.1 million in restitution for fraud charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former executive for People’s Trust and Savings Bank out of Riverside, Iowa will serve jail time and have to repay a large amount of money after he was found guilty of fraud. A court affidavit states that Christopher Goerdt, 40, used a credit card in the name of People’s Trust and Savings Bank for his own personal use. He will now serve 69 months in prison and will have to pay back $1,124,343.60 in restitution to the victims of his crimes. Other victims include County Bank, Farm Bureau Financial Services, and Everest Insurance.

Investigations into Goerdt’s fraudulent dealings stem as far back as 2006. The court document states that Goerdt falsified loan applications, diverted loan proceeds, altered appraisals, made false statements to investigators, and obtained loans without the knowledge of customers.

Goerdt pled guilty to all 15 counts against him and the court was able to attribute over $900,000 of losses to his activities. The document also states that Goerdt was aware he was being investigated and continued what they call “a pattern of deception” by seeking employment with Farm Bureau Financial Services.

