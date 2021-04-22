Advertisement

Clinton man sentenced to 17+ years in federal prison

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been sentenced on drug and firearm charges in Clinton.

Police in Clinton say 33-year-old Johnathon Lawrence Rose, of Clinton, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison. Rose will serve 17+ years in prison on possession with intent to distribute meth and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Rose was ordered to serve four years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Posted by Clinton Police Department on Thursday, April 22, 2021

An investigation started in January 2020 when Rose was stopped by police for illegally-tinted windows and now valid driver’s license. Officers found pills that tested to be positive as eutylone, methamphetamine, cocaine and caffeine in Rose’s pockets.

Rose was arrested and found in possession of a firearm, additional pills and more than 35 grams of methamphetamine.

A search warrant was executed at Rose’s home and yielded a large amount of ammunition, parts for an AR-15, and drug paraphernalia.

Rose was previously convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing firearms.

This matter was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the Blackhawk AreaTask Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

