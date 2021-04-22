CRIME STOPPERS: $11k+ worth of chainsaws stolen in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help identifying a suspect after chainsaws were stolen in Rock Island.

Police say on April 19 around 2:30 p.m., the suspect above stole two chainsaws from Van Wall Equipment.

He was seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants, and white shoes according to police.

The chainsaws taken were a Stihl 14-inch that is worth $380 and a Stihl 25-inch that is worth $800.

The suspect could be seen getting into a car that was waiting for him, a silver BMW with a black front bumper. It did have damage to the rear driver’s side door and it has a black used car dealership advertisement plate where the license plate should be.

If you can help identify this person or have any information about this theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

