Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: $11k+ worth of chainsaws stolen in Rock Island

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help identifying a suspect after...
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help identifying a suspect after chainsaws were stolen in Rock Island. Police say on April 19 around 2:30 p.m., the suspect above stole two chainsaws from Van Wall Equipment.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help identifying a suspect after chainsaws were stolen in Rock Island.

Police say on April 19 around 2:30 p.m., the suspect above stole two chainsaws from Van Wall Equipment.

He was seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants, and white shoes according to police.

The chainsaws taken were a Stihl 14-inch that is worth $380 and a Stihl 25-inch that is worth $800.

The suspect could be seen getting into a car that was waiting for him, a silver BMW with a black front bumper. It did have damage to the rear driver’s side door and it has a black used car dealership advertisement plate where the license plate should be.

If you can help identify this person or have any information about this theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products
Investigations into Goerdt go back as far as 2006.
Cedar Rapids man to serve over 5 years in prison, pay $1.1 million in restitution for fraud charges
Crews working on River Drive in Davenport ran into unforeseen infrastructure problems and the...
River Drive in Davenport closed to westbound traffic

Latest News

Children read at the YWCA of the Quad Cities in Rock Island, Ill.
YWCA receives grant for “reading to end racism” program
A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Heavy police presence in Davenport; Scott County deputies respond
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help locating a wanted suspect....
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on armed violence charges
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect....
CRIME STOPPERS: Man violated probation; considered armed and dangerous