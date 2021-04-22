CRIME STOPPERS: Man violated probation; considered armed and dangerous

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police in Rock Island County are looking for 25-year-old Jordan Eldridge.

Eldridge is wanted on a probation violation on original charges of delivery of methamphetamine.

He is considered armed and dangerous according to officials.

He is 6′1 and 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous

