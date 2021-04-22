Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on armed violence charges

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help locating a wanted suspect....
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say 33-year-old Michael Essary is wanted by the Quad City MEG on a warrant for failing to appear on original charges of armed violence.

He is described as being 5′8 and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

