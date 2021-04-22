Advertisement

Davenport NAACP opposes proposed Senate bill

(KOTA)
By Darby Sparks
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport NAACP issued a press release earlier in the week urging the community to call on their senators to oppose a new bill that could impact food assistance to families in need.

According to the release, the Iowa State Senate will be voting any day on Division XIII of Senate Bill 1267, which will allegedly take 1,466 Iowans off of their SNAP benefits and Food Eligibility Assistance by creating barriers and limitations on eligibility.

“That’s a lot of people; 1 out of every 10 Iowans receive food assistance. 70 percent of those people are hard working people, just not making enough to make ends meet,” said Athena Gilbrath, the Press and Publicity Chair for Davenport NAACP.

“This is going to hit families-- especially those who have been hit hardest by COVID, because losing those benefits could be the difference between going hungry and not.”

The NAACP urges community members to contact Senator Roby Smith via email or phone at 563-386-0179, or Senator Chris Cournoyer via email or phone at 563-289-7335.

