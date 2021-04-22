Advertisement

Davenport native serves aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Haley Lull, from Davenport, Iowa, uses an...
SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Haley Lull, from Davenport, Iowa, uses an alidade to take bearings as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Air Station North Island. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island in support of routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen/Released)(Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Labuguen | USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport native is serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Davenport native, Quartermaster 3rd Class Haley Lull is seen above using an alidade to take bearings as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Air Station North Island.

“Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island in support of routine operations,” officials said in a release. “With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.”

Great job, Haley!

