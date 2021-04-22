Davenport native serves aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport native is serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Davenport native, Quartermaster 3rd Class Haley Lull is seen above using an alidade to take bearings as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Air Station North Island.

“Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island in support of routine operations,” officials said in a release. “With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.”

Great job, Haley!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.