Davenport skybridge goes purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Skybridge in Davenport will be going purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

Taking place from April 18 - April 24, the national event is held every April to ensure victims of crime are afforded their rights.

In a release, officials announced landmarks across the state of Iowa will be “emblazoned in purple lighting this week.”

“It is also a time to raise awareness for victims’ services, promote laws that protect victims, and reaffirm commitments to helping those whose lives have been shattered by crime,” officials with Marsy’s Law for Iowa said.

Marsy’s Law for Iowa orchestrated the lightings as a positive visual to spotlight victims during the week.

The lighted landmarks included: Arnolds Park Promenade Arches, Arnolds Park Skybridge, Davenport Des Lux Hotel, Des Moines Eastbank Building (formerly Sumlekoff’s), Cedar Rapids Riverloop Amphitheater, Waterloo First Responder Plaza, Council Bluffs Warrior Hotel, Sioux City



“The purple landmarks coloring our skyline are a powerful reminder of the crime victims in Iowa we’ve called attention to this week,” said Eric Baker, Marsy’s Law for Iowa’s state director. “We appreciate the support of our fellow Iowans who lit these well-known structures and allow victims to be represented in such a powerful way.”

Marsy’s Law for Iowa is a grassroots coalition committed to giving victims of crime equal constitutional rights and protections in our state. Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only a week after her murder, Marsy’s mother and brother walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family had no idea he had been released on bail. For more information, please visit www.marsyslawforiowa.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.