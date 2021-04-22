Advertisement

Davenport skybridge goes purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights week

The Skybridge in Davenport will be going purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights week. Taking...
The Skybridge in Davenport will be going purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights week. Taking place from April 18 - April 24, the national event is held every April to ensure victims of crime are afforded their rights.(city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Skybridge in Davenport will be going purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

Taking place from April 18 - April 24, the national event is held every April to ensure victims of crime are afforded their rights.

In a release, officials announced landmarks across the state of Iowa will be “emblazoned in purple lighting this week.”

“It is also a time to raise awareness for victims’ services, promote laws that protect victims, and reaffirm commitments to helping those whose lives have been shattered by crime,” officials with Marsy’s Law for Iowa said.

Marsy’s Law for Iowa orchestrated the lightings as a positive visual to spotlight victims during the week.

  • The lighted landmarks included:
    • Arnolds Park Promenade Arches, Arnolds Park
    • Skybridge, Davenport
    • Des Lux Hotel, Des Moines
    • Eastbank Building (formerly Sumlekoff’s), Cedar Rapids
    • Riverloop Amphitheater, Waterloo
    • First Responder Plaza, Council Bluffs
    • Warrior Hotel, Sioux City

“The purple landmarks coloring our skyline are a powerful reminder of the crime victims in Iowa we’ve called attention to this week,” said Eric Baker, Marsy’s Law for Iowa’s state director. “We appreciate the support of our fellow Iowans who lit these well-known structures and allow victims to be represented in such a powerful way.”

Marsy’s Law for Iowa is a grassroots coalition committed to giving victims of crime equal constitutional rights and protections in our state. Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only a week after her murder, Marsy’s mother and brother walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family had no idea he had been released on bail. For more information, please visit www.marsyslawforiowa.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products
Crews working on River Drive in Davenport ran into unforeseen infrastructure problems and the...
River Drive in Davenport closed to westbound traffic
(File)
Iowa governor addresses Derek Chauvin verdict, Back the Blue bill
Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Haley Lull, from Davenport, Iowa, uses an...
Davenport native serves aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Cool start today
Sunny and milder today/Rain Friday