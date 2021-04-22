Advertisement

DOT worker seriously injured after crashing into cement truck in Dubuque County

One man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Dubuque County.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Dubuque County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say on Thursday, just before 7:30 a.m., deputies found an accident that had occurred 1/4 of a mile east of the intersection of Highway 20 and Cox Springs.

A cement truck owned by Horsfield Construction was being driven by a 27-year-old and was traveling in the slow lane eastbound on Highway 20.

An Iowa State Department of Transportation vehicle was also traveling in the eastbound lane and hit the rear of the Horsfield Construction cement truck.

The driver of the DOT vehicle, who is not being identified at this time, was airlifted to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Horsfield cement truck was not injured.

Assisting at the scene were Peosta Centralia fire and ambulance, Epworth Police Dept, and the Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement division.

