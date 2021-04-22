Advertisement

Heavy police presence in Davenport; Scott County deputies respond

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence.

The intersection of 14th and Marquette is currently blocked off by two Scott County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

Our crews at the scene say there are around a dozen law enforcement vehicles between Scott County and the Davenport Police Department. Iowa State Patrol and officers from Bettendorf are also at the scene.

Officials are directing traffic at 14th and Washington.

We are working to get information from law enforcement at the scene and the area should be avoided until further notice.

TV6 has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest on your evening news and online.

This is a developing story, we will update this as more information becomes available.

