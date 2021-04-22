Illinois reports 3,170 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths.

The deaths reported by IDPH include a Whiteside County woman and man, both in their 60s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,312,722 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,755 people have died.

As of Wednesday night, 2,147 were reportedly in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 were in the intensive care unit and 238 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.8%; the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.4%.

IDPH also reported that 8,473,953 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 3,572,205 people, 28.04% of the population, were fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 123,078 doses, according to IDPH.

