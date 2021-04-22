Iowa National Guard opens new facility in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa National Guard is looking to the future with the opening of a new multi-million dollar facility in Davenport.

A dedication ceremony at the new Readiness Center on West Kimberly Road was held on Thursday.

The building has enhanced classrooms, some with stadium seating for training, and it also features a maintenance bay with an overhead crane for working on guard vehicles and equipment.

The old armory, which is located near Brady Street Stadium, will go to the Davenport Community School District.

District officials approved a land swap that allows the National Guard to build the new facility on school property off of West Kimberly.

The National Guard agreed to give the old armory site to the school district which officials say they plan to use for expanding athletic facilities.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.