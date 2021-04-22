Advertisement

Iowa National Guard opens new facility in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa National Guard is looking to the future with the opening of a new multi-million dollar facility in Davenport.

A dedication ceremony at the new Readiness Center on West Kimberly Road was held on Thursday.

The building has enhanced classrooms, some with stadium seating for training, and it also features a maintenance bay with an overhead crane for working on guard vehicles and equipment.

The old armory, which is located near Brady Street Stadium, will go to the Davenport Community School District.

District officials approved a land swap that allows the National Guard to build the new facility on school property off of West Kimberly.

The National Guard agreed to give the old armory site to the school district which officials say they plan to use for expanding athletic facilities.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products
Investigations into Goerdt go back as far as 2006.
Cedar Rapids man to serve over 5 years in prison, pay $1.1 million in restitution for fraud charges
Crews working on River Drive in Davenport ran into unforeseen infrastructure problems and the...
River Drive in Davenport closed to westbound traffic

Latest News

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, left, 25, and Marc Anthony Castillo, right, 22, both of Muscatine.
Muscatine man sentenced to prison for trying to drive vehicle into public safety building
Trenton David Curtner, 18, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony...
Moline man accused of sexually abusing two children
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 497 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours