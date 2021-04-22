Advertisement

Iowa reports 497 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 497 COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 361,811 people have tested positive and 5,899 people have died.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

14-day positivity rate: 4.4%

Seven-day positivity rate: 4.3%

Individuals tested: 1,692,173 (4,715,525 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 343,075

Individuals hospitalized: 235, 16 more than Wednesday

Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 52, 14 more than Wednesday

Individuals in ICU: 56, two more than Wednesday

Individuals on ventilator: 24

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,141,871 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,061,610 to Iowa residents – had been administered across the state.

Officials reported that 1,246,704 Iowans, 39.51% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 894,041 Iowans, 28.34% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

