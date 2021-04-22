Iowa reports 497 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 497 COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 361,811 people have tested positive and 5,899 people have died.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:
14-day positivity rate: 4.4%
Seven-day positivity rate: 4.3%
Individuals tested: 1,692,173 (4,715,525 total tests)
Individuals recovered: 343,075
Individuals hospitalized: 235, 16 more than Wednesday
Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 52, 14 more than Wednesday
Individuals in ICU: 56, two more than Wednesday
Individuals on ventilator: 24
As of Thursday afternoon, 2,141,871 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,061,610 to Iowa residents – had been administered across the state.
Officials reported that 1,246,704 Iowans, 39.51% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 894,041 Iowans, 28.34% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
