Advertisement

Les McKeown, who fronted the Bay City Rollers, dies at 65

FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2010 file photo, Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown poses for the media...
FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2010 file photo, Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown poses for the media during a photocall to celebrate the release of the band's career retrospective boxset, 'Rollermania: Bay City Rollers The Anthology' in London. McKeown, the former lead singer of 1970s pop sensation Bay City Rollers, has died suddenly at the age of 65, his family said Thursday, April 22, 2021.  A statement from his family posted on social media said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.”(Yui Mok/PA via AP, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Les McKeown, the former lead singer of the 1970s Scottish pop sensation Bay City Rollers, has died suddenly at the age of 65, his family said Thursday.

A statement from his family posted on social media said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.” The Scottish singer died at home on Tuesday, it added.

Formed at the end of the 1960s, the Bay City Rollers enjoyed huge success in Britain and abroad with their tartan outfits and pop tunes like “Bye Bye Baby,” “Shang-a-Lang” and “Give a Little Love.” They had a fanatical teen following and sold more than 100 million records. Some in the British media called them the “biggest group since the Beatles”.

McKeown was born in Edinburgh to Irish parents and joined the Bay City Rollers in late 1973, replacing founding lead singer Gordon “Nobby” Clark.

Among those paying tribute Thursday was former British home secretary Jacqui Smith, who wrote on Twitter: “One of my first loves. I’m feeling some teen heartache but know it’ll be very real for his family and friends.”

The band split up in 1978 and reunited in 2015 for a string of sold-out performances.

Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers who played multiple instruments including bass guitar and keyboards, died in 2018 at age 70.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products
Investigations into Goerdt go back as far as 2006.
Cedar Rapids man to serve over 5 years in prison, pay $1.1 million in restitution for fraud charges
Crews working on River Drive in Davenport ran into unforeseen infrastructure problems and the...
River Drive in Davenport closed to westbound traffic

Latest News

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
NASA’s Mars helicopter soars higher, longer on 2nd flight
Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, left, 25, and Marc Anthony Castillo, right, 22, both of Muscatine.
Muscatine man sentenced to prison for trying to drive vehicle into public safety building
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter takes off and lands on Mars
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure