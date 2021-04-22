Advertisement

Loud Thunder Forest Preserve

Camping Season is now open for 2021
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Illinois City, Ill. (KWQC) -

The camping season is typically the first weekend in April through the last weekend in October each year as weather permits.  Ben Mills from Loud Thunder Forest Preserve joins QCL to talk about how busy it has already been! The preserve is open year-round, of course, for all kinds of other activities besides camping.

Loud Thunder is the largest of the Rock Island County forest preserves at 1,480 acres. One of the main attractions at Loud Thunder is Lake George, a 167-acres man-made lake with depths up to 55 feet and stocked with many varieties of fish. Other amenities are:

  • Five campgrounds that include 140 campsites, including a Horse Corral campground
  • Seasonal Boat rentals and concessions
  • Hiking trails- a two-mile moderate level and a 12-mile continuous loop moderate level 
  • Shared-use trails for mountain bikers, horseback riders, and hikers
  • Picnic shelters and two playgrounds
  • A part of the Illinois Great River Road National Scenic Byway

Loud Thunder Forest Preserve / 19406 Loud Thunder Road / Illinois City, Illinois / (309) 795-1040 / Hours of Operation: Sunrise to 10:00PM

