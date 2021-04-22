Moline man accused of sexually abusing two children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested Thursday after police say he sexually abused two children younger than 12.

Trenton David Curtner, 18, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He was being held without bond Thursday, according to online jail records.

The Davenport Police Department received a sexual abuse report on Oct. 13, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Curtner sexually abused the children sometime between May 1 and Oct. 13.

