Muscatine man sentenced to prison for trying to drive vehicle into public safety building

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One of two Muscatine brothers accused of intentionally trying to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building in August was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 25, pleaded guilty in March in Muscatine County District Court to two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; criminal gang participation, a Class D felony; and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

He initially faced the more serious charge of terrorism, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He received credit for time already served in the Muscatine County Jail and was ordered to pay restitution to the city, court records show.

According to arrest affidavits filed in the case:

At 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 9, MUSCOM advised the Muscatine police about a crash in the patio area of the Public Safety Building, 312 E. 5th St.

The vehicle involved in the crash was identified as a black 2005 Nissan Armada.

The driver, later identified as Castillo, was trying to drive the pinned SUV away from the scene.

Police reviewed video footage, which showed Castillo and his brother, Marc Anthony Castillo, jumping and rolling out of the SUV while in the 300 block of East 5th Street.

The footage showed the SUV was pointed at the glass offices area of the Public Safety Building, a known law enforcement building for the Muscatine Police Department.

It was then sent, unoccupied, towards the building and hit an in-ground flagpole and the patio stairs, which derailed the course of the SUV.

The SUV was then pinned between two rock and stone planters. The footage showed Castillo running into the vehicle and attempting to leave the area but was unable to.

Castillo suffered road-rash style injuries to his legs when rolling out of the SUV.

He initially refused to get out of the SUV, but he appeared to be extremely intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath when he did.

He refused a standardized field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. Castillo was arrested and had to be carried to a patrol vehicle due to his inability to walk.

While placing him into the back seat of the patrol vehicle, Castillo used his head to strike an officer in the face just below the right eye, according to the affidavit.

Marc Castillo, 22, pleaded guilty on March 5 to assault on a peace officer, second-degree criminal mischief, and criminal gang participation. His sentencing hearing is on May 7.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.