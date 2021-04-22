Niabi Zoo announces birth of three Fennec foxes

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo has just announced the birth of three Fennec Foxes.

The foxes are native to the Sahara and Sinai deserts of North Africa and are active hunters of small mammals and reptiles.

The three kits were born on February 4 to 4-year-old male Jelani and 10-year-old female Pika, both of whom were successful parents just a year ago.

The new foxes, who are all boys, are an important addition to the breeding population in North America according to zoo officials. They are managed “through a corporative population management plan, currently made up of only 137 individuals.”

The Niabi Zoo partners with more than 40 other zoos in the United States and Canada to manage the breeding of this species.

“This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by,” Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson said. “This is the second litter of Fennec foxes born here at Niabi, and they will be placed in homes at other zoos in coming months. We are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program.”

Fennec foxes are the smallest of all fox species and are known for their unusually large ears that serve to both locate prey underground and to dissipate heat from their bodies in the harsh desert environment.

