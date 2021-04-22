Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Two injured following a shots fired incident in Davenport
Kayla Rene Crabb, 33, of Clinton, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony...
Woman facing charges in Bettendorf armed robbery
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products

Latest News

United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photographers as he arrives at NATO...
Panel: End commanders’ power to block military sex cases
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities
A portion of 14th Street in Davenport is blocked off due to a large police presence. The...
Two injured following a shots fired incident in Davenport