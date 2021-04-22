OSF Healthcare ICU’s reaching capacity, struggling to fill vaccine appointments

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - OSF Healthcare hospital’s ICU’s are reaching or at capacity at some locations according to hospital officials.

“As of last night about five of our operating units are at 92 to 96 percent capacity,” says Dr. Mike Cruz, Chief Medical Officer at OSF Healthcare System.

As of Tuesday, Cruz says their Rockford hospital was at 96 percent capacity. Kewanee has available beds but has patients needing transferred to Peoria according to officials. OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg has capacity among all beds but is struggling because it has reached capacity for ICU beds.

“So those numbers for five or six of our fourteen hospitals is problematic and has been for quite some time. I’d say the last 10-20 days for sure it’s been very tight,” says Cruz.

The surge has forced OSF to move patients and staff.

“When we start seeing those capacity numbers reach peaks, we can’t accept patients from other regions and we also start holding patients in the emergency departments who need to be admitted. We are in the midst of doing that right now. Which is transferring patients and moving patients by air with our helicopter system. Even bypassing hospitals because one might be full.

At the same time, OSF says they’re struggling to fill vaccine appointments and are making thousands of calls to help people get signed up.

“The overwhelming percentage is not one of access, it’s one of, I believe really a safety profile and educating ourselves to the extent that we can,” says Cruz.

If hospitalizations continue to increase, OSF says they will have to scale back elective procedures.

OSF has multiple upcoming vaccine clinics. Below are the dates. You can find more information and sign up to get a vaccine through OSF here. There is no longer a requirement to live in Henry County. Anyone who works in Illinois is eligible to receive the vaccine through OSF HealthCare.

Upcoming Clinic Schedule:

Tuesday, April 27 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 7 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and;

Friday, May 14 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

