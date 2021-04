Portion of West 3rd Street closed in Davenport for main repairs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of West 3rd Street is closed in Davenport for emergency work according to Public Works.

West 3rd Street is closed between Telegraph and Pine for emergency sewer lateral and main repairs.

City officials say work is estimated to be finished by Tuesday, April 27, but may be completed earlier pending additional onsite issues.

