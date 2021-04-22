Advertisement

QCL Logo Artist: Aimee Ford

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Our new Quad Cities Live artist is Aimee Ford, a QCA tattoo artist and children’s art instructor.

Watch the interview to learn more about her background and how you can enjoy her art---which she calls “whimsically realistic”. She likes to turn everyday items into looking “cartoonish”. Ford emphasizes that EVERYTHING IS ART---your makeup, hair, home decor, etc. She has work on display at the Quad Citiy Botanical Center.

Aimee owns & operates AF Tattoo Studio in Moline, IL.

AF Tattoo Studio---Artist Aimee Ford / 421 19th St. / Moline, IL / (309) 912-5989

Loud Thunder Forest Preserve