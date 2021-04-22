Quad City Arts: 5th annual Chalk Art Fest will be in-person

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Great news for chalk art fans - the 5th annual Chalk Art Fest will be live and in-person this year according to officials with Quad City Arts. This will be on June 26 & 27.

The event went virtual last year with artists chalking up driveways, porches and sidewalks.

“We are thrilled to host this year’s event in the beautiful setting of Schwiebert Riverfront Park, in downtown Rock Island, directly across the street from Quad City Arts headquarters and gallery,” officials announced on Thursday.

The free, two-day street painting festival brings together hundreds of local and regional artists that spend hours transforming the blank cement pavement into magnificent works of art, using only the medium of chalk.

Visitors strolling by can see the wonderful works of art as they come to life, vote for their favorite and even do some chalk art of their own, by taking part in the collaborative community piece.

With the help of sponsors, officials announced over $1,600 in cash prizes and giveaways will be awarded in different categories, including people’s choice and youth category awards.

The youth award will be given to students between the ages of 12-17 and the opportunity to compete for a $100 cash prize and $200 in art supplies for their school.

There is no fee for artists to participate and they may register as an individual or as a team of up to 4 people.

DATES & TIMES:

June 26, 10am-7pm

June 27, 10am-5pm

(works must be completed by 2pm on Sunday, June 27 for judging)

Awards announced on stage at 3:30pm, Sunday, June 27

PRIZES:

1st Place - $500

2nd Place - $300

3rd Place - $250

People’s Choice Award - $250

2 Honorable Mentions - $100 each

Youth Award - $100 + $200 in art supplies awarded to artists’ school.

You can read more from the release below.

NEW! Swag bags awarded in various categories including Most Humorous, Most Creative Concept and Best New Artist!

COMMUNITY PIECE

The community can also participate in creating some chalk art, by taking part in a collaborative community piece. For just a $5 donation, interested participants are given a set of chalk to fill in a 2′ x 2′ portion of a larger image. When finished, the larger piece will come to life as a complete work of art! Plus, participants get to keep their chalk, take it home and create a masterpiece on their own sidewalk!

REGISTRATION

Registration for the Chalk Art FEST is FREE to all artists, and includes a 48-ct box of pastels, lunch vouchers for both days and a free t-shirt. Judging will take place at 2pm on Sunday, June 27th and awards will be presented at a formal check ceremony on Sunday at 3:30pm. Deadline for registration is June 10th.

A full lineup of bands, food trucks, vendors and kid’s activities coming soon! For more information and upcoming event schedule or to register as an artist, visit us at: https://www.quadcityarts.com/chalk-art-fest or follow us on Facebook!”

