TV6 is hosting a new program on our Livestream twice a month. It started on April 15th at 7:00 pm, called “Real Conversations in the QC”. Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

KWQC-TV6′s Talya Faggart joined QCL to discuss the goals of this new program which is to encourage having important conversations in a non-judgemental setting which can foster an ability to help people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color.

Skubie Mageza was the host of the first episode covering the topic of how parents of color instruct their children on how to interact with law enforcement.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

