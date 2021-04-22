DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The city needs your help to cleanup the Davenport riverfront Saturday, April 17, during their Riverfront Refresh event. Steve Ahrens joins QCL to encourage participation and talk about the effort happening the weekend before Earth Day. This is a beautification and spring cleanup event that will include mulching, weeding, painting, and general trash and debris collection along and throughout the riverfront in Davenport.

If you signup, check-in and assignment distribution on Saturday will be at the Freight House, 421 West River Drive in Davenport.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Steve Ahrens at 563-888-2235, or Steve.Ahrens@davenportiowa.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.