Sound the Alarm, Save a Life

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Davenport Fire Department is proud to participate in this year’s Sound the Alarm campaign event April 8 through May 8. The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign helps save lives by installing free smoke alarms in homes that do not have them, and by educating people about home fire safety.

Trish Burnett of the American Red Cross in the Quad Cities joins QCL over Zoom to explain the campaign and encourage that people participate in the safety initiative.

This is the third year that Davenport FD is partnering with the Quad Cities American Red Cross in the Sound the Alarm Program. Davenport Fire will meet with residents by appointment to install a working smoke alarm and share fire safety information. Importance of smoke alarms and early detection is a top priority for the DFD to provide all residents in our community. 

In order to obtain a free smoke alarm, one must meet the following criteria:

1. Live in the City of Davenport

.2. Be willing to let the DFD install the smoke alarm.

3. Must be an owner occupied property (not a rental property).

For more information, please contact Public Education Officer Lt. Zach Soliz at (563) 326-7907.

