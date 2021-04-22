Sunny and milder today/Rain Friday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After breaking a record low in the Quad Cities, we have been able to have a nice warmup this afternoon! Temperatures will be well into the 50s and there will be plenty of sunshine. By tonight there will be clouds coming in from the west. These clouds will give on and off showers through the day. Temperatures Friday will start near 40 and reach the low 50s. There will be a few showers continuing in the early morning Saturday, east of the Quad Cities. For the weekend highs will get back to near 60 degrees, and we’ll see 70s Monday and Tuesday! We’ll track our next chance for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 59º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 52º.

