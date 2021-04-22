Advertisement

Sunny and milder today/Rain Friday

70s look to return next week.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After breaking a record low in the Quad Cities, we have been able to have a nice warmup this afternoon! Temperatures will be well into the 50s and there will be plenty of sunshine. By tonight there will be clouds coming in from the west. These clouds will give on and off showers through the day. Temperatures Friday will start near 40 and reach the low 50s. There will be a few showers continuing in the early morning Saturday, east of the Quad Cities. For the weekend highs will get back to near 60 degrees, and we’ll see 70s Monday and Tuesday! We’ll track our next chance for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 59º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 52º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

The charges stem from a slew of incidents between 2015 and 2020.
Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products
Crews working on River Drive in Davenport ran into unforeseen infrastructure problems and the...
River Drive in Davenport closed to westbound traffic
(File)
Iowa governor addresses Derek Chauvin verdict, Back the Blue bill
Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Cool start today
Sunny and milder today/Rain Friday
Cool start today
Sunny and milder today/Rain Friday
First Alert Forecast - Another very cold night followed by milder Thursday sun
Near record lows expected again tonight
First Alert Forecast - Another very cold night followed by milder Thursday sun
First Alert Forecast - Another very cold night followed by milder Thursday sun