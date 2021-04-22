Sunny and milder today/Rain Friday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Near record lows are occurring again this morning under clear skies. With sunshine this morning temps will quickly warm into the 40s and 50s by midday and eventually end up in the mid 50s. While this is cooler than normal, it is much better than the low 40s for highs earlier this week. A chance for rain will return Friday morning and light showers will be an off and on deal into the afternoon. This will likely keep highs to the 40s and 50s. Any lingering rain will be out of here by daybreak on Saturday and we will be dry both days this weekend. Highs will get back to the 50s and 60s for the weekend before 70s return Monday and Tuesday. Signs point towards showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it’s too early to tell if there’s a severe threat or not.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 58º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 52º.

