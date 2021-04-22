Advertisement

Vaccine appointments still available for upcoming clinic in Jo Daviess County

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine(Ana Medina)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Those who are looking for a vaccine appointment in Jo Daviess County might be in luck.

The Jo Daviess County Health Department announced today on Facebook that there are still vaccination appointments available at the upcoming Midwest Medical Center on Thursday, April 22nd. The Moderna vaccine will be given at Thursday’s clinic.

The clinic, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., still has many open slots throughout the day. You can schedule your appointment here, or if you need assistance you can call the Jo Daviess County Health Department at 815-777-0263.

